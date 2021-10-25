Paramount Jewelers recently celebrated the grand relighting of its iconic neon sign.
The sign at the shop, located at 7348 Manchester Road in Maplewood, was taken down for several months so it could be restored and refurbished.
Paul Buenger, owner of Paramount Jewelers, which is celebrating 75 years in business this year, said the repairs are overdue on the sign that’s been a fixture in the Maplewood skyline for over five decades.
“The sign is a huge part of our identity as a business, and we take a lot of pride in having kept a piece of history in place since 1962,” he said.
