A panhandler who successfully sued St. Louis County over its solicitation laws is now challenging the city of Des Peres.
Robert Fernandez, a formerly-homeless man who frequents the exit ramp from Interstate 270 onto Manchester Road to solicit donations from motorists, has been issued five separate citations from Des Peres authorities in the past six months. On Dec. 5, Fernandez appeared in court to challenge the citations with his lawyer, who presented written motions to dismiss the cases.
Fernandez made headlines last year when a federal judge awarded him $150,000 after he challenged St. Louis County’s panhandling ordinances. Judge Stephen Limbaugh wrote that the county’s ordinances violated Fernandez’s First Amendment rights. The lawsuit prompted other cities, including Des Peres, to check their own ordinances on the matter to make sure they were in compliance with Limbaugh’s ruling.
“The judge’s ruling was fairly simple — we can’t let some groups do it, but not others,” said Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms. “Our city attorney said we complied, but helped to clean it up.”
Harms said during his nearly 40-year career with the city that Des Peres has never allowed anyone to enter the roadway, regardless of purpose.
“They can do it from the sidewalk, but they cannot go into the street,” said Harms. “We don’t even allow it for Old Newsboys Day or firefighters passing the boot for muscular dystrophy.”
But according to Fernandez’s lawyer, Bevis Schock, road safety is merely a pretext.
“The city says it doesn’t matter what message someone in the roadway is sending, but that’s not correct,” he said. “They’re opposed to my friend, Mr. Fernandez. My message is very simple: If we don’t defend the constitutional rights of Robert Fernandez, they’re going to come after yours and mine.”
At this time, Schock said he is only asking to dismiss the charges and denied plans for a future lawsuit.
“It’s not clear at all what’s going to happen next,” he said.
Judge Chuck Billings, a Des Peres resident and the city’s municipal judge for the past 32 years, is now tasked with reviewing Fernandez’s case. Des Peres Municipal Court typically meets on the first Monday of each month.