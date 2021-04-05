During this past strange year, my family learned, as I’m sure many families did, that dad only has a limited number of yarns to spin and most of them weren’t that good the first time they were heard.
When schools closed, I joined the ranks of the ill-prepared educational sherpas, when up to that point I had been a base-camp footman at best. Learning at home was pretty much limited to me being “schooled” by my daughter. Knowing I could add little to her knowledge, I thought I could at least make her laugh with a few fun words. I turned to Webster’s Dictionary and molded 50 words that are likely to be on her SAT into a timely story we could mock for years to come.
The following poem is the result of that effort. If any of these words seem grammatically dubious, please remember that I’m a carpenter by trade.
Don’t hasten to call this an ear attack or a tale of our commander and megalomaniac,
But might I add an egregious twist, to this story of our nation’s narcissist.
I will try to avoid the clouds of the nebulous, or leave you thinking I’m somehow nefarious.
I will try to avoid reference of “Orwellian,” and stay in the realm of “Machiavellian.”
Because talk like this can be steeply precipitous, caution is paid to rants found tempestuous.
Clearly there’s no need to pursue the meticulous, to uncover broken phrases of the vacuous.
He may brandish a lexicon that he alone made, that suggest the vernacular of the second grade.
But happily, a man’s lack of elocution is nowhere forbidden in the Constitution.
Like diamonds, the truth no man should call malleable, and that same group of men must claim to be fallible.
Though you think his hubris is downright laughable, and wonder how Malania finds him affable, the political diatribe is sadly no anomaly, just look to the left for the other parent of chicanery.
So be careful of those you allow to usurp, who may hear cries for help and think it’s a burp.
Choose not to throw bombs that you know to be reckless, that will leave good intention hollow and feckless.
Quite often those who are the most verbose, claim good but spew words of the bellicose.
No, your words to hearts must be found luminous and avoid those who call successes superfluous.
For now, is no time to blindly placate or allow the minutia to obfuscate.
Responsibilities you abrogate, allow others to inculcate.
The next thing I say might be somewhat terse, but a tax on your toils is a hand in your purse
And the next thing I say may sound somewhat curt, but a tax in the hearse is push in the dirt.
So when others abate truth or attempt to quell, a story that you are meant to tell, don’t be the kind to acquiesce, to others creations of a nemesis,
Their demons are meant to subjugate and demand you eventually capitulate
Elevating trivial and then calling it pertinent, spread specious hearsay then say they’re benevolent.
Don’t follow the sheeple, this I implore or without discernment choose to abhor.
So here I humbly share these epiphany pearls sans tuition,
And with all due respect, bring this thing tofruition.