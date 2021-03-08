With the unpredictability of 2020 continuing into 2021, real estate professionals, along with homebuyers and sellers, are particularly interested in the housing market, the economy and the ways in which human behavior will shape the coming year. Here are a few of the changes that are expected.
Change In Circumstance = Change Of Address
Nothing has had more of an impact on how people view their homes than the pandemic. Millions were forced to stay at home, work from home and educate their children at home. It’s no surprise that many found their living spaces lacking in one way or another. Home sales were up in 2020, and that trend is expected to continue in 2021.
The current work-from-home culture is here to stay for many people. People will look for homes with more space, and more importance will be placed on home offices, eat-in kitchens, and indoor and outdoor recreational spaces for the family.
Older millennials are set to enter their 30s, a time when many people look to abandon cramped apartment living and buy a home. Realtors expect to see plenty of first-time buyers in 2021.
Those who already own homes may decide to upsize or downsize in 2021 for the same reasons. And thanks to remote working, the “someday” dream of living in the suburbs or in a rural setting might be possible now. There’s talk of some urban areas emptying out as people no longer need to live in close proximity to their jobs in the city. Meanwhile, those who’ve always wanted to live in the city are finally able to find property available there.
Sadly, some will need to sell due to job loss or a change in financial circumstances. The good news is that it’s a seller’s market and that’s expected to continue. And old rules-of-thumb such as “spring is the best time to sell” are no longer true across the board. These days, any time is a good time to put a house on the market.
There should be no lack of work for agents in 2021. They will, however, need to listen to their clients more than ever. Buyers and sellers experiencing lifestyle or financial changes might have long wish lists or unrealistic expectations. It will be up to agents to tune into their needs to find them what they’re looking for, and in some cases, be the voice of reason about what they can afford.
Demand & Prices Will Stay High
Houses sold quickly in 2020, keeping inventory low, and multiple offers and bidding wars seemed to be the rule rather than the exception. A roundup of expert opinions in a recent Forbes article agrees that this trend will continue well into 2021.
Buyers need to be ready for competition once they find a house they like and get pre-approved for financing before they even start to look. Higher prices overall might prevent first-time-buyers from getting that starter home. Buyers need to beware of getting caught in a bidding war and paying more than a house is worth. With low inventory, they may need to reevaluate their list of must-haves, keep expectations realistic and be ready to compromise.
When there are multiple offers, it’s helpful if buyers are willing to waive some contingencies. A large down payment or, if possible, paying cash can help sweeten the deal, too.
Homeowners who spent 2020 debating whether to put their house on the market might find 2021 the time to go for it. They will still need to do the usual things to get their house ready, such as making repairs and updates.
A seller’s market is great for finding a buyer or even getting multiple offers, but there’s a downside, too. Sellers will find themselves facing the same lack of inventory when they look for a new home. Good timing will be important, as will finding the best offer. That may not be the highest dollar amount, but the deal that will close quickly and smoothly.
Inventory will remain tight, but the market could get a boost from three sources: homeowners who have to move due to some of the circumstances mentioned earlier, those who held off selling in 2020 but are now ready to go, and new construction. New construction is on trend to grow. The only wrinkles that might affect the new construction market are the higher cost and scarcity of building materials, and a possible labor shortage. As long as builders can overcome those obstacles, there should be plenty of new homes for sale.
While higher sales prices mean good commissions, getting to closing will take a lot of work for agents. Multiple offers could see clients missing out on a home and going back to square one. But this is where the go-getters can shine — finding solutions for clients and putting negotiating skills to good use.
One thing that will most likely impact buyers, sellers and real estate agents in 2021 is a longer-than-normal wait for closing. The busy market and continuing low interest rates have lenders swamped in 2020. It will take some time for them to catch up with the backlog.
Technology Takes Centerstage
Searching online for a home has become common in the past decade, but the pandemic has made it a necessity. Not only can buyers check out listings, but they can take virtual tours and fill out paperwork electronically. Real estate technology has changed the way people buy and sell houses, and that is not going to change in 2021 — in fact, it will become the norm.
Buyers can narrow their search when house hunting from the comfort of their own homes. High quality professional photos, 3D virtual tours, and even today’s map software make home shopping much easier than it once was.
Visiting a house in person is now typically by appointment only, and with social distancing protocols in place. It’s helpful for a buyer to have a very clear idea of what will and will not work for them so they can make the best use of their time, and their agent’s time.
Decreasing open houses, or eliminating them altogether, might seem like a bad thing, but it might actually work in the seller’s favor. Buyers who come to see the house in person are more likely to be serious and ready to buy.
Sellers and buyers will both notice a difference in how closings work. Regulations are changing to allow for remote services like electronic signatures and even curbside closings. These may prove to become business-as-usual due to their speed and convenience.
By-appointment-only showings will fill up the space in realtors’ calendars left by fewer open houses. Since this new environment will weed out those who aren’t completely ready to buy or sell, the majority of the agent’s time can be dedicated to those who are.
They also need to be on the top of their virtual marketing game. They will be the driving force behind the staging and professional photos and videos.
Article courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.