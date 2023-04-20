LaVenture, Pamela Marie (nee: Vogel) passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. She was the beloved wife of John LaVenture; dear mother of Karen Smith and Kathryn (Ben) Schwegler; dear grandmother of Adam (Isabel Donovan) Brown, Hannah Smith, Alexandria Grace Smith, Charlotte Schwegler and Adeline Schwegler; dear daughter of the late Harry Vogel; dear sister of Debbie (Bob, deceased) Neville, Sandra (Pat) Neville, Susan Vogel and the late Mary Vogel; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers donations to the ALS Association of St. Louis appreciated.