Pinter, Pamela Beth (nee Trail). Pam, “Mom, “Mimi,” “Dear,” 70, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into God’s arms on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, surrounded by family. She leaves behind her loving husband of 45 years, James (Jim) Pinter; daughters, Elizabeth Schickler (Brian) and Katherine Walter-Grisham (Mike); eight grandchildren whom she adored; her brother, Ricky Trail; sister, Susan Jundi; twin sister, Deborah Trail; and many loving friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Ripley) Trail and Henry Trail.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 29, 1952, Pam traveled the world with her family. After moving back to the states, Pam attended Barnes College of Nursing and eventually met her soulmate and husband, Jim, on a blind date. The rest is a beautiful love story.
Jim and Pam settled in St. Louis to raise their daughters, Beth and Katy. Pam was a RN at Mercy Medical Center in the NICU for 35 years, where she started the NICU lactation program and helped countless babies and moms throughout her career. After retiring, Jim and Pam enjoyed traveling the world, taking walks, gardening, spending time with their friends, and creating memories with their children and grandchildren.
Pam’s legacy will live on through the many lives she has touched. She is a beautiful soul, and her presence will be missed by all. Private interment will be held for immediate family. A memorial celebration of life mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association of St. Louis.