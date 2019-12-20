Walsh, Pamela Ann (Tiarks), 63, of Kirkwood, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Pam was born Christmas day, 1955, to Alan and Shirley Tiarks. She is survived by her daughter, Katie (Adam Marti), brother Mark Tiarks (Marquita Russel), stepfather Richard Anderson (Sherry), stepsisters Lisa Anderson (Ben Bongers) and Marsha Dempsey (Brendan), stepbrother Ricky Anderson (Lois), best friend Mary Elder (Rick Mestas), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pam graduated from Parkway Central and completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Maryville University. She taught middle school at Academy of the Sacred Heart for nearly 25 years, delighting her students with everyday shenanigans. For the past two years, Pam worked at the Kirkwood YMCA, greeting members with smiles and sassy remarks.
Pam was extremely well read and gave her Kirkwood Public Library card quite a workout. She also enjoyed gardening, photography, travel, good restaurants, architecture, museums, plays and musicals — and obviously, like any good