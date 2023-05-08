The Missouri Association of School Business Officials has recognized Pam Frazier, chief financial/chief operating officer for Webster Groves School District, as the 2023 School Business Official of the Year.
This prestigious award is a peer recognition program established to acknowledge an active member who has demonstrated excellence in service to their school district, community and profession.
Frazier will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward an association meeting/conference expenditure, and a student from the district will receive a $2,000 college scholarship.
Under Frazier’s leadership, the district has earned a reputation of strong financial management and stability, earning an “AA+” rating by S&P Global Rating Services, which is one of the highest ratings.