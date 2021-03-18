Leacock, Pal, of St. Louis, Missouri, was born Dec. 17, 1947, in St. Louis, to Lew and Rose (nee Schaab) Grossgloss and entered into rest Monday, March 15, 2021, in St. Louis, at the age of 73 years, 2 months and 29 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Grossgloss.
She is survived by her daughter Louella “Lulu” (Tracy) Bogolin; two grandchildren, Katie Bogolin and Nick Bogolin; two nieces, Carrie Frenzia and Kelly Grossgloss; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Pal enjoyed working on the garden, woodworking and sewing. She also loved her animals and her neighbors. Pal will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m., at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri, followed by interment.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either The Humane Society of Missouri (1201 Macklind Ave. St Louis MO 63110) or Hope Hospice Inc. (10754 Indian Head Ind Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132.)