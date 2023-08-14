Stacie Swederska-McDaniels describes herself as more than a shopkeeper, and the boutique she owns as more than a women’s clothing shop.
Paisley Boutique — now open after a year-long renovation of the 100-year-old building at 36 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster — reflects that.
Lifelong Webster Groves resident and 2001 Webster Groves High School graduate Swederska-McDaniels said she’s always had big dreams for Paisley, which had long outgrown its small storefront at 233 W. Lockwood Ave. since opening there in 2012.
Those dreams, which include a focus on community and having a space for people to gather, are now becoming a reality in Paisley’s new home. The freshly renovated 3,600-square-foot space — formerly the longtime location Acme Printers Lithographers, Inc. — is nearly four times that of the boutique’s former location down the street.
“We were looking for a larger space that would better serve customers and allow more opportunities for community engagement,” Swederska-McDaniels said. “We had been planning for an expansion for years. When this building became available last year, we knew it was a great fit to create something really special.”
“It was a total gut from floor to ceiling,” she added, noting the building’s original door and windows were salvaged.
The open space with high ceilings floods with natural light from the storefront’s prominent windows and the addition of a large skylight in the center of the building. Sun from the skylight highlights a spacious seating area.
“Our goal is to make customers feel like they’re on vacation,” she said. “We want our customers to feel super special. We want it to be an experience.”
The white oak floors are accented by hand-cut molding, custom millwork, and wood and gold accents throughout the shop. Everything down to the racks in the five large fitting rooms was custom made — much of it by Swederska-McDaniels’ father, Earl Swederska Jr. of ES Construction. Her husband, Josh, also helped a great deal.
Joe Rath of Acme Printers said he’s impressed with the transformation.
“I hardly recognize the place — it’s so open with the removing of the two walls, and with the replacing of the skylight and new lighting, it looks so bright and open,” he said.
The new Paisley includes a personal styling studio, and is also the first retail store to carry and sell local artist Martin Goebel’s line of Kindred Heirloom furniture, which is used to help display the shop’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, home goods and gifts.
Community Mindset
Swederska-McDaniels, the 2022-23 Webster Groves businessperson of the year, had the community in mind throughout the redesign.
“It was built for the community,” said Swederska-McDaniels, whose parents also still live in Webster. “I wanted it to be an interactive experience for people — not just a clothing store.”
Swederska-McDaniels, who serves on several community boards, is happy to report that’s already the case.
“If you come here, you’ll see people you know. People can sit around, chat and catch up,” she said.
Swederska-McDaniels also hopes the new Paisley will help bring more retail and walkability to Webster Groves. She added outdoor lighting to encourage more people to stay and shop after dining in Old Webster in the evenings.
“Hopefully, it will extend the walkability down Lockwood,” she said. “I also hope it helps make our town a place where people want to come.”
Swederska-McDaniels said the only thing she loves more than owning her own store is throwing a good party, so she’s incorporating that into the new space as well.
“We’re excited to have more room to host pop-up galleries and events,” she said, noting yoga classes, styling seminars, fashion shows, community events and more are in the works. She invites local artists to use the store as a gallery, too.
As Paisley settles into its new space, Swederska-McDaniels shows no signs of slowing down. She’s planning the addition of a back patio and bar for entertaining this fall, and a pop-up shop by Paisley is expected to open in the former location for the remainder of the lease.
“I come from a family of entrepreneurs, so you just take what you want to do in life and make it your own,” Swederska-McDaniels said.