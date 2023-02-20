Kirkwood High School seniors Harry Soell and George Upmeyer were members of a student team from the St. Louis area to earn the S.M. Wilson Skilled Centennial Award.
The award was created to encourage high school students to develop an idea and inspire other students to participate in educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) projects.
Soell and Upmeyer, along with teammates Blake Hebert (Lindbergh High), and Bryce Nicolay (Oakville High), were recognized for their “Contributing With Composting” initiative. Each team member received $250 with the award.