Webster Groves is well-represented in the 2020 World Series, with Webster High School 2012 grad Peter Fairbanks, and former Webster University All-American Josh Fleming, both pitching for the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays are taking on the power-hitting Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-seven World Series that began Tuesday night with a Dodger win. Tampa Bay is one of six Major League teams that have never won a World Series.
Pete Fairbanks
A late-inning reliever, Fairbanks closed out the Houston Astros on Oct. 17 in the deciding game of the American League Championship Series. He struck out three batters and got former Cardinal Aledmys Diaz to fly out to right to give the Rays a 4-2 win and send them to the World Series.
“I would say that so far in my career there has not been a better moment than that one,” said Fairbanks, who spoke with the Times from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, prior to Tuesday’s game.
Fairbanks, 26, underwent Tommy John surgery as a junior at Webster Groves High School. The high school baseball standout also starred on the basketball court, holding the school’s single-season record for three-pointers with 84.
Fairbanks went on to play baseball for the Missouri Tigers from 2013 through 2015, and was drafted out of college by the Texas Rangers in 2015. After several seasons of pitching in the minor leagues, Fairbanks suffered another torn UCL and underwent a second Tommy John surgery during the 2017 season. He missed the remainder of the 2017 season and was out for all of 2018.
On June 9, Fairbanks made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers. He struck out three batters over two scoreless innings. He became a Tampa Bay Ray after being acquired from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline in mid-July of 2019.
The 2017 second surgery forced Fairbanks to transition from a starting pitcher into working out of the bullpen, a role he has excelled at, especially during the current 60-day shortened season.
“I was a starter at Mizzou, and believed I would do that until I couldn’t do it any more,” Fairbanks said. “But after my second injury, I had to redo myself. However they want to use me, whether we’re up by eight or down by eight, just give me the ball and let me get out there.”
Fairbanks’ six wins this season led the Tampa Bay team, the first time in franchise history that a reliever led the team in wins. His 27 appearances on the mound led the team and tied for sixth in the American League. He recorded a 6-3 record with a 2.70 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
Fairbanks was voted “Outstanding Rookie” by the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
“If you told me this would be my career path through my first year, I would have to have said ‘no way.’ But I’ll continue to embrace every opportunity I have been given and compete at the highest level every day,” he said.
Fairbanks is known for a 95-plus mph fastball and a mean, dropping slider.
Prior to Tuesday’s opening game of the World Series, Fairbanks said he was hanging out with his wife and nine-month-old son, and relaxing with a few rounds of “Among Us” — a popular online game of deception.
He said Tuesday morning that his parents, Shane and Jane Fairbanks of Webster Groves, were on a plane headed for Arlington to watch that night’s game as part of a limited crowd at Globe Life Field.
Fairbanks said he was ready to go if he got the call Tuesday night.
“At this point in the season, we are available each night, even if we have to pitch two days, three days in a row. Expect us to be productive and be ready each night,” Fairbanks said.
Josh Fleming
Former Webster University All-American pitcher Josh Fleming (2015-17) is playing in his first World Series as a member of the 2020 American League champion Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fleming is the first player in Webster University history to play in the majors. He is only the second Rays rookie to finish a season with five wins (or more) and no losses during the 2018 season. He was named to the Rays 28-man active roster on Tuesday for the 2020 World Series.
The Rays earned a spot in this year’s World Series following its 4-2 win Saturday over the Houston Astros. The team is making its second trip to the World Series, having lost in five games in 2008 to Philadelphia.
Fleming was drafted by the Rays in the fifth round in 2017, and made his Major League Baseball debut on Aug. 23 against Toronto. He pitched five innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs in helping the Rays to a 5-4 win.
He made his postseason debut in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros. In that game, Fleming tossed three innings out of the bullpen and allowed three hits and two runs, while walking one and striking out one in Tampa’s 4-3 loss to Houston.
During the 2020 regular season, Fleming went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He made seven appearances on the mound, including five starts. In those seven appearances, he tossed 32.1 innings and allowed 28 hits, 10 runs, 10 earned runs, while walking seven and striking out 25. Additionally, he was one of the top pitchers in the league at inducing ground balls with a ground ball rate of 63.5 percent.
The 6-foot, 2-inch left-hander from Columbia, Illinois, closed out the regular season by earning back-to-back wins against the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. Against Philadelphia, he threw a career high six innings and allowed four hits and no runs, while walking one and striking out five.
Fleming is in his fourth season of professional baseball and was expected to start the season at Triple-A Durham before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world in mid-March, forcing the cancellation of minor league baseball for 2020.
Fleming, a non-roster invitee to the Rays MLB spring training camp earlier this year and on the club’s 60-man roster for the 2020 season, has recorded a combined 3.40 ERA.
In his third minor league season in 2019, Fleming, who finished the 2019 season at Triple-A Durham, was named the MVP of the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League by the Rays after making 21 appearances on the mound for the Biscuits.
For the 2019 season at both the Double and Triple-A levels, Fleming went a combined 12-7 with a 3.57 ERA. He made 25 appearances, including 20 starts and tossed three complete games and one shutout.
Information on Josh Fleming supplied by Webster University.