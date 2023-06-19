After a pair of successful ballot initiatives in April 2022, a new property tax and sales tax in Shrewsbury are bolstering city coffers, and as a result, city services.
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen reviewed financial data in depth during its June 13 meeting at city hall, learning that revenues have exceeded projections. The board also voted to move forward with planned street projects and a salary increase for city employees.
A little more than a year ago, Shrewsbury voters approved two ballot measures to support city services. Proposition A is a levy on real estate not to exceed $1 per $100 of assessed valuation, with the resulting revenue directed toward municipal services such as policing, fire fighting, parks and public works. In 2022, it was anticipated that Prop A would bring in an additional $902,000, but as of May 31, 2023, the levy has brought in more than $1 million.
Proposition U, also approved by Shrewsbury voters in 2022, is a local use sales tax of 1.5% on catalog, magazine, internet and mail order goods.. Shrewsbury budgeted for $160,000 in revenue from Prop U, but to date the measure has resulted in roughly $366,000 of income in just 10 months.
“We’re really great — that’s double what we anticipated,” Shrewsbury Director of Finance Diana Madrid told the board on Tuesday.
Madrid’s presentation highlighted the fact that the city, while “very dependent on sales tax” revenue, has so far received 18% more revenue from all sources than was anticipated in the 2023 budget.
In total, sales taxation accounts for about 45% of Shrewsbury’s budget, or about $4.4 million in 2023. Together, police and fire services account for about 60% of what Shrewsbury spends yearly, according to data presented to the board.
Street Improvements
The board also took action during the meeting to move forward with a planned street improvement project that will qualify for reimbursement through state and federal channels. The avenues of Weil, St. Vincent and Wilshusen will be repaved and some 24 sidewalk ramps will be improved at an estimated cost of nearly $500,000. The work should be complete by fall, and the city will be able to apply for an 80% reimbursement after the fact.
Salary Hike For Employees
Finally, the board voted on Tuesday to go ahead with an across-the-board 2.5% salary increase for city employees that was proposed in December 2022. The increase goes into effect on June 28. The city is taking steps to ensure compensation is in line with peer communities in the region, according to Madrid.