Each year, Webster Arts invites artists of all ages to spend the day painting scenes from the historic Webster Groves community, plein air style.
The annual “Paint Webster” event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Professional and amateur artists will select a location of their own to paint scenes of the community. Paint Webster juror, Billy O’Donnell, will give a free demonstration at 2:30 p.m. in Gazebo Park.
Ten works will be selected as award winners, and all the created work will be showcased throughout the month of May at Webster Arts. Paintings will remain on display at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave., through June 17, 2022.