paintwebster2.jpg

Allison Laupp of Defiance, Missouri, secured a dry place in back of her SUV as rain began to fall during last Saturday’s Paint Webster event. Laupp painted Irises at the corner of Rock Hill Road and West Lockwood Avenue.  | photo by Ursula Ruhl

 

Webster Arts invited artists of all ages, both amateurs and professionals, to participate in the 15th annual Paint Webster, a plein air event, on Saturday, May 8. Artists braved the unusually cold and wet May weather to spend the day painting scenes of the historic Webster Groves community.

Fifty-nine artists, both children and adults, participated in the “Tips and Tricks” workshop with Nerinx Hall art teacher Tom Hunt as part of the Paint Webster event. The public can view the paintings in person at Old Orchard Gallery, 39 S. Old Orchard Ave. They will be on display there until May 31. This year’s Paint Webster winners are:

•  First Place: Katie Calfee

•  Second Place: Anne Molasky

•  Third Place: Florine Porter

•  Mayor’s Choice: Gary Beazley

•  Crossroads Business District Award: Arleana Holtzman

•  Old Orchard Business District Award: Jen Hahn

•  Old Webster Business District Award: Marilynne Bradley

• Urban Senior Award (artists over 65): Gary Beazley

•  Opal Award (Best Floral): Tatyana Robberts

•  Youth Award (13 and up): Amelia Kirsch

•  Youth Award (12 and under): Kelly Zhang

paintwebster3.jpg

Isabella Wei of Brentwood, 10, was one of the younger artists to take part in the annual Paint Webster event. She set up to paint in the Old Orchard area for the day. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
paintwebster4.jpg

Gary Beazley of Manchester sets up his supplies to paint homes along Lockwood Avenue on Saturday morning. Beazley has been participating in Paint Webster since its inception 15 years ago. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
paintwebster5.jpg

Artist Ping Yan offers instructions on painting to Derek and Tiffany Lian next to the apples in the Old Orchard area of Webster Groves. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
paintwebster6.jpg

Sisters Vevila and Viveka Zhang set up in Old Orchard to participate in Paint Webster. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
paintwebster7.jpg

Nerinx Hall art teacher Tom Hunt teaches a workshop in Old Orchard as part of the Paint Webster event on May 8. | photo by Ursula Ruhl