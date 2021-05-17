Webster Arts invited artists of all ages, both amateurs and professionals, to participate in the 15th annual Paint Webster, a plein air event, on Saturday, May 8. Artists braved the unusually cold and wet May weather to spend the day painting scenes of the historic Webster Groves community.
Fifty-nine artists, both children and adults, participated in the “Tips and Tricks” workshop with Nerinx Hall art teacher Tom Hunt as part of the Paint Webster event. The public can view the paintings in person at Old Orchard Gallery, 39 S. Old Orchard Ave. They will be on display there until May 31. This year’s Paint Webster winners are:
• First Place: Katie Calfee
• Second Place: Anne Molasky
• Third Place: Florine Porter
• Mayor’s Choice: Gary Beazley
• Crossroads Business District Award: Arleana Holtzman
• Old Orchard Business District Award: Jen Hahn
• Old Webster Business District Award: Marilynne Bradley
• Urban Senior Award (artists over 65): Gary Beazley
• Opal Award (Best Floral): Tatyana Robberts
• Youth Award (13 and up): Amelia Kirsch
• Youth Award (12 and under): Kelly Zhang