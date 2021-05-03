Webster Arts invites artists of all ages to participate in the 15th annual Paint Webster, a plein air event on Saturday, May 8.
Paint Webster will resume its in-person form this year, as artists are encouraged to explore the beauty of Webster Groves and capture it on canvas. Open to amateurs and professionals alike, artists can spend the day painting scenes of the historic Webster community.
Cost for adults is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. Paint Webster is free for children and teens 18 and under.
Over $1,750 will be awarded in prizes, with the winners being selected by jurors Janice Seele and Linda Wilmes.
New to the event this year is a “Plein Air Tips and Tricks Workshop,” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Gazebo Park in Old Orchard in Webster.
The workshop, which will be taught by award-winning plein air artist Tom Hunt, will cover the basics of preparing to paint outdoors and selecting a scene, then demonstrate various painting techniques to create a beautiful plein air painting. Cost is $25 for the tips and tricks workshop only or $65 for the workshop and supplies.
All CDC safety guidelines will be followed. Registration is available on the day of the event, but preregistration is encouraged to make this a contactless event.
For more information or to register, visit www.webster-arts.org.