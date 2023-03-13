Join Webster Arts for the annual celebration of plein air painting on Saturday, May 13.
Participants are encouraged to find a spot of their own choosing within Webster Groves city limits and paint with oils, watercolor or acrylic. Prizes will be awarded for several categories including Best in Show, People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice.
Adult registration is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event; registration for youth and children is free.
Get more information, learn about guidelines and register at webster-arts.org.