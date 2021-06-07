I’m glad you’re back, and I generally enjoy the paper. However, I was very surprised to see, in section two of the May 14-20 edition, a full page puff piece on State Sen. Andrew Koenig.
I looked in vain at the bottom of the article for “Paid for By ...” Have you decided to give free political advertising in your pages?
The article was very complimentary, and frankly, there are quite a few of those who have not been impressed by Mr. Koenig. I hope this is not going to be a trend for you.
Shari Kelts
Kirkwood