A luxury living development has set its sights on more than six acres of undeveloped land at 13431 Manchester Road in Des Peres, to the east of Sam’s Club.
Magnolia Ridge would be a mixed-use development featuring 39,799 square feet of residential and 4,000 square feet of commercial space. The $50 million upscale complex would contain 180 apartment units with sizes ranging from studio to three-bedroom and monthly rent starting at $1,600 up to $3,000. Owner and developer Koplar Properties promises community amenities such as a coffee shop, state-of-the-art swimming pool, integrated fitness center, above ground and underground parking and co-working space.
Dan Thies, president of Thies Group, introduced the project at the Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on March 9.
“A lot of people want to live in Des Peres,” said Thies. “This is going to be a great place for seniors to downsize or if you’re a young professional. We’re very excited to bring new life to an underutilized piece of land.”
While full details have not yet been finalized, Thies said Magnolia Ridge would be shielded from passersby on Manchester with tree coverage and a sound wall. The development does not border any Des Peres residences, but does abut residences in Town and Country.
Developers are seeking an amendment to rezone the land at 13431 Manchester, which is currently zoned for commercial use, to a designation of “planned development mixed.” Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer said at face value, Magnolia Ridge is non-compliant with that zoning assessment because it falls short of the 10-acre size requirement, exceeds the height limit and is 55% over the density threshold.
However, Schaefer wrote in a preliminary report that planned development districts are different from other zoning districts in that they represent distinct and separate zoning categories tied to a specific tract of land for the purpose of achieving greater development flexibility not otherwise afforded under conventional zoning.
“To that end, these districts appear to allow the city to provide open-ended relief from all underlying regulations associated with traditional zoning standards as necessary or desirable to achieve the objectives of the proposed planned development,” wrote Schaefer.
City Attorney Chris Graville said Magnolia Ridge is the first development in which the planned development district has come up since the city revised its zoning codes from 2015-2018. Because of this, the planning and zoning commission agreed to seek outside consultation from John Brancaglione of architecture firm PGAV, who was instrumental in revising the city’s zoning codes years ago.
A subcommittee has been appointed to continue discussion of the Magnolia Ridge project.