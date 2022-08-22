We are the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center -Webster Groves. We are an integrated clinic offering non-surgical medical treatments, physical therapy and chiropractic care. We specialize in musculoskeletal conditions and degenerative spine and joint diseases. Our Mission is to help our patients restore their quality of life.
We are often asked, “What does ‘IMAC’ stand for?” It stands for: Innovative Medical Advancements and Care. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics focus on treating sports and orthopedic injuries as well as movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. IMAC Centers also offer Chiropractic care with affordable wellness options.
“IMAC Regeneration Centers lead the way in state-of-the-art medical treatments with the goal of reducing the need for invasive surgery and eliminating the dependence on opioid medications,” said Dr. Whalen. “We achieve this through our innovative approach that integrates physical therapy, chiropractic care and non-surgical medical treatments. Our cellular-based strategies include the use of cutting-edge, FDA-compliant techniques that harness the healing power of the human body. Our treatment plans renew and rehabilitate tissue damage using the body’s own reparative mechanisms. With our help, your body can heal.”
In 2015, Ozzie Smith walked into the flagship IMAC Clinic in Paducah, KY. The many years of back flips, dives and swings had taken a toll on Ozzie’s body and his doctors recommended surgery. He did not want surgery or the opioid prescription that accompanies invasive orthopedic procedures.
Ozzie Smith was treated for his shoulders and low back at IMAC’s Paducah clinic. He had such a great experience and results with his treatment that his first thought was to bring an IMAC center to his beloved St. Louis. In 2016, the first Ozzie Smith IMAC Center was opened in Chesterfield. In 2020, IMAC opened the Webster Groves location.
Dr. Sharon Whalen has long been a fixture in the Webster community providing chiropractic care at her private practice. In the fall of 2020, Dr. Whalen met the leader of IMAC and knew that their integrated patient care model fit with her philosophy of focused and compassionate patient care. She also knew that the integrated philosophy provided more effective care plans for her patients. Dr. Whalen’s private practice merged with IMAC to form the Ozzie Smith Center-Webster Groves in November 2020. Webster’s IMAC Center has grown quickly and moved to its current location at 220 W. Lockwood Ave in January 2022.
IMAC patient, Darlene M. (age 64), recently completed care for both knees and her back. When she presented for treatment she had trouble with most physical activities especially standing and walking. “After I was treated, my family noticed I was walking, standing and taking stairs again without pain. I even participated in a community 5K and walked the whole way!”
Another patient, Barbara K. (age 87), was in so much pain she could not walk to the mailbox without stopping to rest. Her condition was due to a fall a 3 years prior. “I didn’t think I had any options before she coming to IMAC. Today I take long walks with my dog, I enjoy my grandchildren and love going to the lake. The Webster IMAC Team gave me my life back!”
“At IMAC, our Mission is to SAVE LIVES. We help our patients restore their quality of life,” Dr. Whalen said.
The Ozzie Smith Center-Webster Groves treats degenerative and pain conditions including: Back, Neck, Shoulders, Hips, Knees, Gait/Stability, TMJ and much more. IMAC centers are in-network with most insurers including Medicare.
Mention this article for a FREE screening of your knees or low back. Call our office (314) 962-6015 to schedule. You will meet with Dr. Whalen to discuss your condition and your goals. If you have current imaging, Dr. Whalen will review that imaging with you at your screening. Learn more about the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers at: www.ozziesmithcenter.com.
220 W. Lockwood Ave., Suite 103 | Webster Groves | 314-962-6015 | www.ozziesmithcenter.com