Ozzie Smith of St. Louis Cardinals baseball fame was on hand to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center of Webster Groves on Thursday, Feb. 24. Located at 220 W. Lockwood Ave., the center specializes in back pain, sports medicine and non-surgical options for joint pain and movement restriction conditions. Several of the center’s staff members, along with members of the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, joined Smith at last week’s grand opening event. | photo by Ursula Ruhl