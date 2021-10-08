To celebrate its 100th birthday, The Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, will present Monday Music For Seniors on Monday, Oct. 11, from noon to 2 p.m.
While the music is geared toward seniors, all are welcome as the theater’s band leads a jam session, performing songs from the big band era through early rock and roll. Interested musicians and vocalists may also sit in and sing or play songs of their choice.
Admission is free. A cash bar with wine, beer, soda, tea, juice and bottled water will be available. Patrons are invited to bring their own lunches. Free parking is available.