Mayor Tim Griffin and Kirkwood Council Members: I am writing because I cannot understand how and why things are done in this city.
First: The Kirkwood Road project north of Adams. What is the reasoning behind this insane plan? This section of road has functioned very well the way it is. Is this being promoted by the condominium building going up so close to Kirkwood Road that it has no room for a parking lane? They proposed the project the way it is, the city approved it and now they want parking available in front of their businesses. Too bad — live with the project as proposed.
Second: Why every time something is proposed, do we hire a consulting firm? Is that what the heads of departments should be doing? If this is not their duty, why do we pay them such high salaries? The money spent to the consulting firm on the Kirkwood Road project is money that could have been spent on other necessary road projects.
Third: After three years of planning, is the Geyer Road project still in the design stage? The design engineers have a bill of a few pennies under $200,000, and we still have a terrible roadway and no construction visible to the motorists, most of whom are Kirkwood residents.
Fourth: Why is it that every time the electric department reserve fund gets to a healthy figure it is stolen (you refer to it as borrowing, but, when something is borrowed and never paid back I consider it stolen) for some project that is considered too important to not do? I refer to the performing arts building, the train station and others. Why is it not used for putting lines underground so that when a storm comes through we do not have power outages because of trees bringing down power lines?
Submitted by a very unhappy, over-taxed and under-served resident.
Thomas Moser
Kirkwood