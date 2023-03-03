The local real estate market is still trending in a similar direction as the last few years — with lower inventory compared to buyers — confirmed Jill Beilein Azar, a real estate agent with Laura McCarthy Real Estate since 2009.
“As spring approaches, we should see inventory increase, but the buyer pool usually grows as well,” she said. “As summer approaches, things will quiet down a bit with kids out of school and buyers’ traveling schedules ramping up, but there’s typically not a big enough increase in inventory to change the vibe of the market.”
As one of the most active agents for Laura McCarthy Real Estate, Azar was recently recognized as a Top Agent with $25.5 million in sales in 2022. She also was recognized as an annual, top individual producer at Laura McCarthy Real Estate since 2016, with combined sales of $101 million in the last three years.
With spring and summer predicted to still be highly competitive markets, homebuyers cannot hesitate and must be overly prepared ahead of time, according to Azar.
“There are many, many ways to write a competitive contract. Some are commonly known and some are more creative,” she said. “Talking through these options prior to entering the market is highly effective in contracting a home.”
Credit scores are always a factor in buying homes. Azar said even a small credit score variance could affect the rate through more aspects than homebuyers envision it would.
“There are ways to improve your credentials if personal credit has been an issue in the past,” she said. “This is why lenders encourage buyers to get pre-approved in advance of writing an offer. The pre-approval process does not take long, and is the initial step after finding a lender.”
Post-contract acceptance, it usually takes a couple weeks to get finances in order with the lender, she added.
Selecting a Realtor and lender prior to purchasing is hugely important, said Azar, who meets with new clients prior to showing them any homes so they can discuss what to expect with the contract and lending process.
“Experienced Realtors and lenders can be very helpful in educating buyers, which makes this process less stressful and can increase their success in ‘winning’ the home they want,” she said.
Azar said mortgage rates have been floating around the same range for the last several months.
“I see them remaining where they are,” she said.
Azar said the lenders with whom she works have a great deal of creative options for buyers, whether it be learning more about adjustable-rate mortgages, bridge loans or managing portfolio loans.
The ground strokes of real estate are the same — knowledge of the market, relationships with other agents, patience with clients, good communication and remaining transparent, Azar notes.
“When approaching this aggressive market, make sure you’re working with someone you trust and who is an active agent,” she said. “Relationships are very important in the real estate business.”
She added that strong relationships help her know of upcoming listings.
“A good Realtor guides buyers through the process. In turn, my clients teach me so much and their trust in me makes me feel as though I am reaching my professional goals,” Azar said.