International Overdose Awareness Day is Thursday, Aug. 31, and the public is invited to a “remembrance walk” in Kirkwood.
The walk begins and ends at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Road. Participants will gather at 5:30 p.m. and are encouraged to bring shoes to represent lost loved ones. Walkers are also encouraged to carry signs or photos of their lost loved ones. Resource tables will also be available.
A short program begins at 6 p.m., to include a prayer and an opportunity for those in attendance to speak the name and age of their loved one lost to overdose.
The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. Walkers will head north on the east side of Kirkwood Road and cross before the train tracks and head back to the church on the west side of Kirkwood Road. Walkers will be escorted by officers from the Kirkwood Police Department.