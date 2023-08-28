Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31, a day citizens can help create a safer home environment with the disposal of unneeded prescription drugs. While the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day isn’t until October, residents can take unwanted drugs to local police departments any time.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, held each April and October by the Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages anyone with unneeded prescription drugs to drop them off at a local law enforcement agency for safe disposal.
The most recent event was held April 22 during which 332 tons of drugs were collected at 4,955 locations across the country, including sites in Glendale, Kirkwood, Rock Hill and Webster Groves.
The Kirkwood Police Department collected roughly 75 pounds of drugs in April — though residents can drop off prescription drugs in the lobby of the police department any day of the year, according to Gary Baldridge, public information officer for the department.
Baldridge was a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration when Drug Take Back Day was first initiated in the fall of 2010.
“A lot of the concern at that time was the opioid epidemic,” said Baldridge. “Those were heavily prescribed. You could get a knee replacement or toothache and you’d get prescribed a lot more medication than what most people would take. Or people didn’t feel comfortable taking it because they didn’t want to get addicted.
“If you were done taking it, you would forget about it, and then you wouldn’t notice it’s missing,” he continued. “We were seeing a lot of overdoses and illegal uses of pain medication and it was coming from medicine cabinets. It was creating an unnecessary risk as a community.”
Baldridge noted the crime aspect isn’t the only reason to dispose of unused drugs, as substances can become toxic and dangerous after they expire.
Drug Take Back Day was created as an alternative to tossing unneeded drugs in the trash — where they could be taken by anyone — or polluting the water supply by dumping them down the toilet. Drugs collected in the St. Louis area are taken to the Drug Enforcement Administration Division in the city of St. Louis and transported to a waste facility for safe incineration.
To learn more about Drug Take Back Day and find sites to dispose of
unwanted drugs, visit dea.gov/takebackday.
Overdose Preparedness
In addition to collecting unneeded drugs year round, Baldridge said that Kirkwood police officers — and most other law enforcement agencies — carry the overdose drug Narcan on patrol.
In addition to police officers, moreand more schools also have Narcan on hand, according to Rachel Huertas, lead nurse for the Webster Groves School District.
The product takes the form of a nasal spray and displaces opiates from receptor sites in the brain, reducing respiratory depression, which can be lifesaving.
“If you’re having an overdose, your breathing becomes less and less frequent,” said Huertas. “You get to the point where you’re taking only one breath every 60 seconds. That’s not enough air, and you do that until you suffocate.”
According to Huertas, Narcan is stocked at all schools within the Webster Groves School District as part of district-wide emergency preparedness and response plans. Because the substance does only what it is intended to do, Narcan is safe to store anywhere. It can be purchased over the counter at any drugstore by any person of any age.
“And it’s so easy to use,” added Huertas. “Just stick it up the affected person’s nose and press the button. Then call EMS, of course.”
Though Huertas said the district has — thankfully — never needed to administer Narcan, being able to identify the symptoms of an overdose are part of a school nurse’s wheelhouse.
“We’re looking for respiratory depression, inability to speak, small ‘pinprick’ pupils … and of course you’d look for drug paraphernalia and a history of drug abuse,” she said. “It looks the same for children, but the fatal dosage is much smaller.”
To diminish the risk of accidental overdoses in children, Huertas recommends participating in programs like National Drug Take Back Day, or otherwise disposing of unneeded opioids, which can be done at any time. There’s no need to hang onto prescriptions that are no longer needed.
“For parents who just had shoulder surgery and have an entire bottle of percocet they don’t need anymore — get rid of it!” Huertas said.
Good Samaritan Law
Missouri’s “Good Samaritan” law protects those who call for medical help if the person witnesses a drug or alcohol-related emergency or experiences one themselves.
Under this law, both the reporter and the victim will be protected from minor drug or alcohol-related violations.
The law provides immunity from:
• Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia or an imitation controlled substance
• Keeping or maintaining a public nuisance
• Sale of alcohol to a minor
• Possession of an altered ID
• Purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor
• Violation of a restraining order
• Violation of probation or parole
The law also requires police officers who respond to such incidents to provide appropriate treatment-related resources.