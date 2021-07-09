Banners carried in the Webster Groves Community Days Parade on July 3 are causing residents to question how far freedom of speech should be extended.
The organizer of parade entry number 34 applied under the name “Keys to a Healthy Gut,” listing one bicycle, banners and several walkers. While the entry did indeed have “Keys to a Healthy Gut” displayed, a sign and several banners also included unrelated conspiracy theories and anti-COVID vaccine information.
One of the banners read “ExposeCovidFraud.org.” The website links to numerous accounts suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax, including quotes about how death tolls have been exaggerated and assertions that masks offer little to no protection from the coronavirus. Another banner read “the real virus is fear.”
The banners garnered boos from the crowd during the parade. That evening, the topic was aflame on social media, as members of the Webster Groves Community Connect Facebook group traded theories as to why such controversial material was permitted in the parade.
“My stomach dropped when I saw this. I’m shocked it was part of the parade,” wrote Shannon Bagot, who posted an image of one of the banners shortly after the parade. “I’ve been working in COVID ICU for over a year and now fighting the Delta variant — young people are suffering at an alarming rate in Missouri right now.”
The post has since collected nearly 400 comments, many expressing concerns about the danger of spreading such messages.
A similar flood of comments were submitted to and read at the July 6 Webster Groves City Council meeting, with many arguing that free speech should not extend to “outright lies.”
“The misinformation about the vaccine they were allowed to spread can cause actual harm to people and possibly even lead to someone dying. As a Webster resident and someone who lives directly on the parade route, I am outraged,” wrote Kristen Ratican.
“Not to mention these people were unvaccinated and not masked, and allowed to march close to children, including my 4-year-old and 10-month-old, who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated yet,” she continued.
Several residents demanded the city change its approval policy for the parade, suggesting entries have all materials approved ahead of time and banning those who do not comply.
But according to a statement issued by Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples, the city is not permitted to regulate the content or message of parade participants in a government-sponsored parade.
“To be included in the parade, a group must fill out the application, which asks for the name of the organization, a contact name and a brief description of the layout of their entry. We do not ask information about content of their entry,” said Peoples. “While we will continue to review our parade permit process to better provide for additional public safety protocols, the city cannot act to disqualify a unit for their intended content — stated or not.”
Peoples added that actions to disqualify the entry would be in violation of the organizers’ constitutional rights. She also clarified that the city of Webster Groves does not condone or support messages contrary to public health standards and science.
“We understand that residents will not support the messaging of every unit in the parade,” she said. “As a government entity we must protect everyone’s right to free speech and the right to assemble, even if that speech is contrary to science, unpopular and contrary to the beliefs of the city as an institution. Action by the city to regulate the content of the parade units would face the strictest scrutiny in court and would probably result in untold costs of taxpayer resources in litigation that would likely be lost.”
At Tuesday’s council meeting, City Attorney Neil Bruntager echoed Peoples’ statements, adding examples of several court cases demonstrating freedom of speech extends to untruths.
“Webster Groves does not and may not exclude anyone from the parade based on their identity or principles on which they stand or content of their message except in very limited circumstances,” he said. “For those who say we’re hiding behind the First Amendment, I say we’re hiding behind nothing.”
Councilmember David Franklin said community outrage may well have been the point of the offending parade entry.
“The Westboro Baptist Church gives their location in order for there to be counter protests,” he said. “The reason they give their location is that they want counter protests to make national news, and that’s effectively what we’ve done here in the local community. We’ve highlighted these conspiracy theorists rather than concentrating on the positives of what our community does.”