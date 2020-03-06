Exterior renovations can enhance the appearance of a property and make it more enjoyable for homeowners.
Certain renovations have the potential to add value to a home, while others may do the opposite. While a swimming pool may be something coveted in one area, it may impede sales in another. Learning which ones have the largest return on investment can help homeowners select features that will have the most positive impact.
Curb appeal goes a long way toward attracting potential buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, first impressions of a property have a strong influence on buyers. Landscaping and external features can greatly impact those first impressions.
The following outdoor projects are just a few renovations that can enhance that curb appeal and add value to the home:
• Lawn care program: Investing in a lawn care program that consists of fertilizer and weed control application and can be transferred over to a subsequent home owner is an attractive feature. The National Association of Realtors says that such a program can recover $1,000 in value of the $330 average cost.
• Low-maintenance lifestyle: When choosing materials for projects, those that offer low-maintenance benefits can be preferential. These include low-maintenance patio materials, composite decking, vinyl fencing, and inorganic mulched beds.
• Fire pit: A fire pit can be used for much of the year. In the spring and summer, the firepit is a great place to gather to roast marshmallows or sip wine and gaze into the fire. In the fall, a fire pit can make for a cozy retreat. A fire pit that has a gas burner is low-maintenance, and the National Association of Landscape Professionals says that most can recoup about $4,000 of their $6,000 average price tag.
• Softscaping: While hardscaping refers to structures like outdoor kitchens or decks, softscaping involves the living elements of the landscape. Hiring a landscape designer to install trees, shrubs, natural edging and rock elements can do wonders toward improving the look and value of a home.
• Pool or water feature: In certain markets, particularly hot climates, a pool or another water feature is a must-have. However, in other areas where outdoor time is limited, a pool or water feature may lower the value of a home. Speaking with a real estate professional can give homeowners an idea of how a pool will fare in a given neighborhood.
• Patio: Homeowners who do not already have a patio will find that adding one can increase a home’s value. Patios help a home look neat, add usable space and may help a home to sell quickly. For homes that already have a patio, refinishing, repairing or building a new one often offers a strong return on investment.
• Deck: A deck is another outdoor space that can be used for entertaining, dining and more, and can be as valuable as a patio. Recent reports indicate an $11,000 deck can potentially add about $9,000 in resale value to a home, recouping around 82 percent of the project’s costs.