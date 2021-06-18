“Making Music” At Kirkwood Park
At long last, the Making Music Concert Series at Kirkwood Park is back, with organizers excited to kick off the 2021 season.
Now in its 20th season, the concerts are produced by the Kirkwood Arts Commission and are free and open to the public. Concerts are held in Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road.
“I can’t tell you how excited our musicians are to be able to play in front of an appreciative live audience again. All the bands are really looking forward to performing,” said Gary Hochberg, longtime concert committee chairman.
The first concert will be on Saturday, June 26. The STL Wind Symphony, a 37-person wind-instrument orchestra, will cover a wide range of styles including marches, musicals, light classics, traditional band pieces and patriotic music.
Subsequent bands on alternate Saturday nights will perform country, rock, blues, Cajun/Creole/Zydeco and 1970s Americana music. A Fall Harvest Concert at Kirkwood Park’s Walker Lake in October will conclude the season and feature the band Rosewood, best known for its interpretations of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classics.
Making Music Concert Schedule
• June 26: STL Wind Symphony
• July 10: Ross Bell Band
• July 24: Serapis
• Aug. 21: Roadhouse Kings
• Aug. 28: Southside Creole Playboys
*Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park
Fall Harvest Concert
• Oct. 9: Rosewood
*Concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Kirkwood Park’s Walker Lake
For more information and profiles of bands and performers, visit the Kirkwood Arts Foundation’s Facebook page.
Live Music At Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, Peach Festival July 17
Enjoy live music from local bands on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., now through September at the Kirkwood Farmers Market, 150 Argonne Drive.
Schedule
• June 19: Salt of the Earth
• July 3: Sadie Hawkins Band
• July 17: Maple Jam Band
• July 31: Salt of the Earth
• Aug. 14: Maple Jam Band
• Aug. 28: Ribtip & Rogers
• Sept. 11: Mississippi Crossing
The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will also host a Peach Festival on Saturday, July 17, beginning at 10 a.m.
The market is owned by the city of Kirkwood and administered by the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/downtown.
Freedom Festival Fireworks Return July 4 To Kirkwood Park
The city of Kirkwood will host its Fourth of July Freedom Festival in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, on Sunday, July 4.
Enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be located southwest of the Racquet Sports Center building.
Music by St. Louis band Fanfare will be from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk. Rain date is July 5.
Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks. There will be no other COVID-19 restrictions.
West Adams will be closed to through traffic between Geyer Road and Couch Avenue from roughly 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Rifle Range Drive and Amphitheater Drive inside Kirkwood Park will also be closed during that time.
On Saturday, July 3, there will be no parking on West Adams on the south side from Geyer Road to Couch Avenue or the north side from Playground Drive west to the gravel patch.
Metro Orchestra Pop-Up Concerts
Bring a chair, relax and enjoy this year’s Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis Pop-Up Concerts series. All shows start at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Motown & More concert, which begins at 6 p.m.
• Strings: June 20, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood
• Band: June 27, Bompart and Lockwood in Webster Groves (Emmanuel Episcopal lot)
• Band: July 3, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood
• Orchestra: July 11, First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood Parking Lot, 100 East Adams Ave. in Kirkwood
• Brass: July 25, 7510 Amherst Ave. in University City
• Brass: Aug. 1, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood
• MOSL Motown & More Concert: Aug. 29, Jaycee State at Frontier Park, 500 S. Riverside Drive in St. Charles
Kirkwood Summer Concert Series
The 2021 Kirkwood Summer Concert Series kicks off on Thursday, July 1, with the first concert of the season at Station Plaza in Downtown Kirkwood.
The 135th Army Band Fire For Effect will perform from 5 to 6:15 p.m. The Hulapoppers will close out the evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
For the full Kirkwood Summer Concert Series schedule, visit www. kirkwoodmo.org/downtown.
Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival Back For 2021; Event Is Sept. 17-19
Save the date — this year’s Greentree Festival is set for Sept. 17-19 in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Festival Schedule
• Friday, Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m. (No arts and crafts booths)
• Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Arts and crafts booths)
• Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Arts and crafts booths)
Note: Dogs are not allowed at the Greentree Festival unless participating in the Dog Show or Frisbee contest Friday night.
Parade
The Greentree Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The parade begins at Kirkwood High School, goes east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne, west on Argonne, ending at the Kirkwood Community Center.
For more information, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/greentree.