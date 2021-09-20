St. Louis Beatles tribute band, Ticket to the Beatles, will play a concert on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 pm., at the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road in Crestwood.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for $20 per adult. The concert is free for children under 12.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 9, 4 to 7 pm, Pat Liston, formerly of St. Louis favorite Mama’s Pride, will take concertgoers back to his Southern rock roots.
Tickets are $20 per adult at the gate and free for children under 12. The St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society is co-sponsoring the two concerts, which benefit the Sappington House.