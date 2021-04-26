Travel to the foothills of the Ozark Mountains for an outdoor adventure in Steelville, Missouri.
Get in tune with your inner outdoorsman at Garrison’s River Resort, located at 287 Highway TT. The resort offers campgrounds or lodging, an RV park and everything needed for a floating, canoe or Kayak trip.
Get there soon for the early bird special on the final two full weekends in May. Experience the fresh green breath of spring with two nights of tent camping, an all-day float trip, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and breakfast on Sunday for a weekend of fun. Bring a group for the Float & BBQ special, with all-day canoeing or rafting followed by a delicious open-pit barbecue meal.
The Weekend Splash Combo, available Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, is Garrison’s most popular package. It includes two nights of camping, an all-day float trip and an open-pit barbecue dinner.
Additional specials are available monthly, such as the Mother’s Day special where moms float free. See a complete calendar of events and specials at www.garrisonscanoe.com.
Steelville is also quickly growing as an arts destination with an assortment of art venues and events offered all year. Downtown Steelville is constantly bustling with antiques, art, crafts and food. Visit the Meramec Music Theatre for live musical performances.
Learn more about Steelville and book show tickets at www.visitmo.com/things-to-do/explore-steelville.
Escape The City In Cherryville
Ten miles south of Steelville, at the northern terminus of Route 49, is Cherryville. Located near Mark Twain National Forest, the town was named for cherry trees near the original site.
Escape the city and the business of life at Fair Winds Cabin Resort, right in the heart of Cherryville. Adventure awaits, starting with a comfortable stay in a cabin planted at the foot of the Ozark Mountains. Select one of six cabin experiences and enjoy world-class fishing, climbing, hiking and more.
There’s plenty to do while staying at Fair Winds. Spend a day at the Dillard Mill State Historic Site, a red mill set on the blue waters of Huzzah Creek.
Settled in 1826, Maramec Spring Park offers serene blue waters and stunning views. Learn about the site’s unique history, fish for trout in the stream or enjoy fun events hosted throughout the year. Tired of the sun? Take a cool stroll through Onondaga Cave State Park and drop into a world of wonder.
Learn more and plan your adventure at Fair Winds Cabin Resort at www.fairwindscabins.com.
Cuba — Where Art, Wine and Water Come Together
Just off Interstate 44 at Exit 208 is Cuba, Missouri. This quaint little town offers some big attractions for a day trip or even a weekend getaway. Located roughly 80 miles southwest of St. Louis, Cuba has earned the moniker “Route 66 Mural City” for its multitude of murals and art installations along the iconic Mother Road.
Experience a larger-than-life Osage Monument at the Cuba Visitor Center honoring the Native American tribe that once lived in the area. The Cuba Museum hosts an amazing collection of arrowheads, ancient tools and other artifacts collected in the area.
Located near the Meramec River, outdoor activities are abundant in Crawford County. Jump onto the river at the many public access points and float the day away. Guided tours and rentals are available at the many river outfitters along the Meramec or people can bring their own.
To kick off the summer, the Cuba Chamber of Commerce, Cuba Visitor Center and Missouri Rods will host a Cruise-In on Route 66 on June 26, starting at 10 a.m. The event offers music, food and plenty of fun for everyone.
Cuba’s unique location offers specialty tours that include local quilts, Missouri wine and noteworthy museums. For more information, contact the Cuba Visitor Center at 573-885-2531 or visitcubamo.com.