St. Louis is an amazing location for outdoor adventures. With the Gateway City as your base camp, there’s access to miles upon miles of wilderness featuring trails, rivers, springs, caves, forests, bluffs, waterfalls and more.
Here’s a look at a handful of outdoor adventures that are within a few hours of the metro area ...
PADDLING
Depending on which history you read, Missouri took its name from either an Indian word that meant “people of the dug-out canoes” or one that translated to “town of the large canoes” or “wooden canoe people.” Either way, paddling is an essential part of Missouri’s history and a recreation activity you can still experience today at the following places:
Simpson Lake/Simpson County Park. This local, hidden gem is located just off Highway 141 in Valley Park. With less wind than what’s usually the case at Creve Coeur Lake, Simpson Lake is a perfect place to learn how to stand up paddleboard or grab a fishing kayak and look for largemouth and spotted bass. Kayaks and canoes can even explore Grand Glaize Creek at the northwest corner of the lake.
Meramec River. One of the longest free flowing rivers in the state, the Meramec offers everything from gorgeous spring-fed beauty to urban adventures all the way down to the Mississippi River. Consider put ins near Steelville, Leasburg or Sullivan for the best water quality and natural beauty. Besides the Missouri and the Mississippi, the Meramec is probably the most recognized river in the area —and the easiest to access.
Did you know there is a steamboat wreck on the Meramec in St. Louis? The Betsy Ann, built in Dubuqe, Iowa, in 1899, traveled mainly on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers for more than 40 years before being converted into a tug boat at the Port of St. Louis. Later in the 1940s, it was towed up the Meramec and turned into a boat club and dock. It sunk in the early 1950s, but the remains can still be seen during low water on the western side of the river just across from Emmenegger Nature Park in Kirkwood.
Big River at Washington State Park. Located in DeSoto, the Big River around the Washington State Park area is a beautiful float that is surprisingly close to St. Louis. Plus, you can hop out of the river at the main gravel bar at the park, take a short hike up the hill and check out some of the exceptional petroglyphs (rock carvings) from the American Indian culture that archaeologists called the Mississippian.
HIKING & EXPLORING
Powder Valley Nature Center. Located in Kirkwood, but also surprisingly removed from the distinctly urban areas surrounding it, Powder Valley features one of the most accessible trail systems in the area. All three of the main trails in the park are paved and the Tanglevine Trail is fully accessible. While you’re there, make sure to check out the impressive nature center that includes a 3,000-gallon aquarium and beehive.
Castlewood State Park. This state park in Ballwin is almost too well loved, but we’d be remiss not to include it as one of the best hiking and biking areas in the St. Louis area.
But did you know the park used to be a resort town? Back in the 1920s, St. Louisans would grab a train from downtown to the Castlewood depot and cool off in the Meramec River while staying at one of the resort’s hotels. Some of the foundations for these buildings can still be seen along the park’s River Scene Trail, which runs along the top of the bluff.
Amidon Conservation Area. Located near Fredericktown, the Castor River Shut-ins here is one of Missouri’s best play spots for kids young and old alike. As beautiful to hike during the winter months as it is refreshing to play in the water during the summer, Amidon is home to the only pink granite shut-ins in the state. If you get the opportunity, visit after a major rainstorm to see the granite walls scrubbed clean.
BIKING
Grant’s Trail. We’re pretty sure you’re already aware of this flat, easy and Clydesdale-featuring (at mile 2.65 from the North Trailhead) bike trail that starts in southern Kirkwood at Holmes Avenue and Interstate 44. Recent extensions on the southern end of the trail now link the trail to the River Des Peres Greenway, giving bikers, runners and walkers access to much more than the 12.14 miles of pavement that make up Grant’s Trail.
Katy Trail. Beginning in St. Charles, America’s longest “rails-to-trails” project, the Katy Trail can be used for anything from day trips to weeklong adventures on 237 miles of bike trail between St. Charles and Clinton, Missouri. Join with the Rock Island Trail in Windsor to head nearly uninterrupted all the way across the state to Kansas City.
Lost Valley Trail. Located in the Weldon Springs Conservation Area in St. Charles, this trail is great for both hiking and biking with clear creeks and miles of flat, wooded trails.
CAMPING
Meramec State Park. Located in Sullivan, Meramec State Park is an absolute gem for camping and outdoor adventures for both kids and adults. The park includes trails, beaches on the river, more than 75 caves and several springs.
Onondaga Cave State Park. This state park in Leasburg makes a great place for a long weekend of camping, cave tours and canoeing.
Silver Mines Recreation Area. Explore an old dam, watch whitewater kayakers make their way through the St. Francis River rapids and more at this unknown wonder in Fredericktown. The Missouri Whitewater Championships are held just upstream of this location every year in March.
Hawn State Park. This park in Ste. Genevieve offers some of the most beautiful trails in Missouri. Boulders, a crystal-clear stream and towering pines will make you feel like you’re in the mountains. The trail features different loops and offers 10 different backcountry sites for just $10 night that make this a must for any backpacker looking for their first trip.