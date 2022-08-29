For a true equestrian adventure, trot over to Black, Missouri, and enjoy a western experience with southern hospitality at Brushy Creek Lodge, 420 Country Road 831.
Founded in 1997, Brushy Creek has grown to become one of the best equine campgrounds in the country. Located in the Eastern Ozarks in the heart of the Mark Twain National Forest, Brushy Creek is a portal to rustic lodging, swimming and cross-country trail riding.
Finish a relaxing evening with a stay in a rustic, well-furnished cabin tucked back in the trees. For those who prefer camping, Brushy Creek offers an equestrian campground designed to handle tents, pop-ups, horse trailers and RVs, complete with shower facilities, stables, free WiFi and 130 miles of trails.
Do a little bit of everything or relax and do nothing at all at Brushy Creek. Visit www.brushycreeklodge.com or call 573-269-4600 for more information or to plan your stay.