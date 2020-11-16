What a fabulous column on Jaime Mowers’ Buzzing Love movement (Nov. 6 issue), which is definitely needed now more than ever before. When she first announced Buzzing Love a few years ago, we became more conscious of spreading kindness. We greatly appreciate her bringing this essential aspect of a good life to the forefront of our minds, as well as to many others.
We love how Mowers says that everyone has a story. This is so true. Two quotes come to mind: “Be kind, for everyone is fighting a hard battle,” by Philo, and Longfellow’s “If we could read the secret history of our enemies, we would find each man’s life sorrow and suffering enough to disarm all our hostility.”
How wonderful that her beloved dad lives on in so many gentle and loving ways. In creating this amazing legacy, Mowers is spreading this invaluable message to so many. Thank you.
Theresa and Philip Wojak
Webster Groves