Aaron Kruel walked into the back room of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center and was instantly overcome with emotion. He knew his father, Neil Kruel, had spent a lot of time in his at-home studio creating pieces for this exhibit, but this was his first time seeing his dad’s full body of work on display.
“I immediately walked in and started tearing up,” Aaron Kruel said. “I know the story behind all of this art and how he was driven by the passing of my mother. I watched him work on this in his studio and now to see it all up on display is beautiful.”
The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center recently held a one-night solo exhibition featuring Neil Kruel’s “Out of Darkness” collection. The collection included 20 canvas pieces and a few produced with Stoneware clay.
“Out of Darkness” represents Neil Kruel’s personal journey following the death of his wife, Hanna Stazewska-Kruel. He said that while the collection represents a new body of work from the past six months, it also represents a lifetime’s worth of experience.
“We all experience different things when we come out of loss and I lost my wife six years ago,” Kruel said. “You immerse yourself in something, and so I immersed myself in art. Coming through that, out of darkness, we give people more ‘Grace’ coming out of a dark place. We give people more ‘Patience’ or more ‘Understanding,’ which are the names of my paintings.”
Kruel describes his work as invoking emotion and introspection. His art is inspired by life experiences and the world around him. He taught art history, clay techniques and painting for eight years at East Central College in Union, Missouri.
He earned his bachelor’s from the University of Northern Colorado and his master’s of fine arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia. It was at Mizzou where he met his wife, Hanna. The couple married in 1981.
Kruel pays a lot of attention to texture patterns and color in his work.
“I like to work fast,” he said. “I like the expressiveness that comes out of my head and onto the canvas. I like working with color at times. Sometimes I like to work with no color, but I like the medium I am working with to read as it is. I like the honesty of the approach in clay and also in painting. You can see the brush strokes and the paint application, and that is what interests me.”
Aaron Kruel said his father’s art reminds him of his childhood, noting that a lot of his father’s paintings use the same technique and style he remembers as a child. He compared it to handwriting and how everyone has a unique style.
Neil Kruel describes the theme in his pieces for “Out of Darkness” as movement of the pieces from one plane of the canvas to the next, usually from the center outward. He compares it to life’s transitions.
“People always ask, ‘When do you know to stop,’” Kruel said. “You can always add something, but you kind of just step away and you let the painting speak to you. If your painting speaks to you then there’s a point you just have to stop. A painting that doesn’t speak to you doesn’t have much to say.”
Ann Quigley, who volunteers at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, met Kruel when they were in grade school together. She introduced Kruel to Rick Duplissie, general manager of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Duplissie had been searching for art to display and fell in love with Kruel’s creations.
Kruel eventually had about six paintings on display inside the Performance Art Center. Quigley said the popularity of his art grew until it was decided to give him his own exhibit.
“It’s just so exciting,” she said. “Neil is a phenomenal artist and has great stories behind each painting. He has really enjoyed this so much, getting re-involved.”
Kruel’s earlier displayed paintings were from his collection “Event Horizon,” inspired by Stephen Hawking’s theory of what may happen at the event horizon of a black hole. Neil described it as chaotic and violent. Quigley remembers being in awe of the paintings in that collection.
“I just found myself standing back and picturing how Stephen Hawking pictured a black hole and his theory behind it, and eventually it made me make up my own interpretation,” Quigley said. “That is what Neil wants. He wants people to stand up, look at his art, absorb it, really think about it and see what is in it for that individual because everyone is going to have a different interpretation.”
Quigley describes one of these paintings as a black hole and the atmosphere colliding together. She said they looked as though they were smashing and colliding into each other fighting to see who would win.
“His work is really exciting for me,” she said. “I really look into each of his paintings and I put myself inside and I apply it to my life. What’s going on in my life right now? Somehow his art makes it all fall into place. That’s the talent he has. That’s what this is all about for him — it’s coming out of darkness.”
Although “Out of Darkness” is no longer on display at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, Kruel’s work can be viewed at neilkruel.com.