Hold your horses Kirkwood School District! I realize you want to keep the money coming in and the easiest way is to renew bonds by voting for a no tax increase, but you need to give your community the correct facts. It was misleading to say you are “faced with increasing enrollment” and “overcrowding” without stating actual past and future numbers in the W-K Times.
Also Riverview Gardens students were included in your projections, but they are being phased out. This is only going to lose credibility with your voters. We need to have the updated official projections and we need projections for 10 years out. Your “survey” is also unprofessional and looks as though it was compiled with no data and only what 90 people “think.” Where is the research? This sounds like a waste of my tax dollars.
We all want what is best for our children. When my children attended Kirkwood Schools I believed the best answer would have been a new school, instead additions were made to some of the schools. You still have those additions and that may be the best use of our tax dollars.
