We are writing to encourage voters in the Kirkwood School District community to vote “yes” on Proposition S. As Kirkwood residents, parents of two children in the district, and educators, we have seen how enrollment growth has affected Kirkwood schools over the past 20 years.
The large student population at our schools reduces the amount of instruction students get in art, music and PE, and availability of before and after-school care needed by working families. It also leads to a smaller percentage of students receiving intervention, and small groups having to work in the hallways due to lack of space.
If Prop S does not pass, these challenges will only be magnified. Students will lose dedicated spaces for art and music, and an even smaller percentage of students will be able to receive the services they need.
Some have argued additions to elementary schools would have been a better option, but as educators in the schools, we disagree. Additions to the elementary buildings would not address the issues described above and would take away the precious little green space that students use every day. We can look at how many students we can fit inside a school, or we can look at providing the highest quality of education.
If Prop S does not pass, the creative and hardworking teachers, staff and administrators would “make do” in these conditions, but is that really what we want for our kids?
Our goal shouldn’t be to just to have enough classrooms for the children of our community, but to ensure that all students have the space and learning environments in which they can best work, create, think and be supported.
We urge you to vote “yes” on Prop S in April. Our kids deserve the best education we can give them.
Kirkwood