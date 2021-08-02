As I knelt slumped over our bathtub, cleaning it for the third time in three weeks (which is undoubtedly the most it has ever been cleaned), I was filled with sadness over the fact that in the next four weeks this tub will no longer be mine to clean. I do not get any particular joy out of cleaning this tub — in fact, it’s quite the opposite. But I’m finally starting to let myself feel the sadness that comes with selling our first home.
There’s something so uniquely special about our first home. It’s the backdrop for so many emotionally charged “firsts” in our family. It’s where we established ourselves as our own entity, separate from our childhood families, yet still a part of them at the same time. It’s where we brought our three boys home from the hospital, and learned the depth of love and the ache of sacrifice. It’s where my husband Josh and I grew together, fell apart, then fought like hell to grow back together again.
I’m aware that all of these memories will stay with me wherever I go, but the physical reminders that this house holds will no longer be there to unexpectedly trigger those tender memories.
As I sat back on my heels, exhausted, I stared at the now sparkling tub. That familiar position coupled with fatigue filled my brain with flashbacks. Memories of tiny babies, giggling and splashing in this very tub, flooded my eyes. I could see Logan puttering a little blue and yellow boat around the tub while I struggled to catch my breath as I awkwardly maneuvered around a painfully pregnant belly. I could see both boys staring back at me through their goggles as they practiced going under water in preparation for swimming lessons. I could see Cooper pouring water back and forth between two plastic cups.
I think the sadness I feel is tinged with fear that once we leave this house, these memories will fade. I’m afraid I’ll forget the intimate memories of holding, rocking and patting my babies to sleep — the ones that my body automatically recalls every time I step on the creaky floorboard in the nursery that I always tried desperately to avoid as I tiptoed out of their room in the middle of the night.
There’s so much chaos that swirls around the moving process: Did we finish gathering all of the paperwork needed? When can we schedule the inspection? What can be packed and what needs to stay?
As our time dwindles down, I can feel the weight of my emotions demanding my attention. I’m grieving the end of our time in our first home before I let myself get swept away with the excitement of our new one. Even though my head tries to write off this grief, my heart knows better. My heart knows that as this page turns and a new chapter begins, there is sorrow in saying goodbye to the first place that our little family called home, and that sorrow is not to be missed or skipped over.
Allowing ourselves to feel the magnitude of our sorrow only unlocks our ability to freely experience our full spectrum of emotions. It doesn’t detract from our joy, nor does it mean I’m ungrateful for the opportunities ahead. It simply means I’m human, and I have a living, breathing heart that is unarmored and free to feel.