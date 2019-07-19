When Crestwood, Kirkwood and Des Peres were listed in the Top 10 Healthiest Housing Markets in the St. Louis region by www.SmartAsset.com in March, area homeowners were smiling. Frowns are now on some of those faces with arrival of reassessment notices.
On Monday, July 22, many residents upset with their home valuations in this area will begin appealing them before the St. Louis County Board of Equalization. The South County office is located at 9059 Watson Road in Crestwood.
David Hatina, a resident of Webster Groves, is asking why his property at 9236 Big Bend Blvd. has gone up from $274,000 to $519,700. He said no property improvements are cited, and the cause for the hike on his notice is simply stamped: “Reassessment.”
A long-time critic of reassessment, Ron Levy of Affton, said the biannual headache of reassessment needs to end. He said Missourians should demand what Californians approved for their state in 1978 with Proposition 13.
Californians pay taxes based on the purchase price of their home as a tax base. Up to a 2% increase per year in valuation is added to this base, or less, if the inflation rate is less than 2%.
California homeowners can improve their homes – without fear of large revaluations and tax hikes – until homes are resold, making the new purchase price the new base for taxes.
“What is more fair than using the actual purchase price as a base for determining property taxes?” asked Levy. “An actual sale price is likely to be more accurate than any appraisal.”
Reassessment Appeals
The board heard more than 24,000 appeals in the reassessment of two years ago. In 2017, the median single-family home value increased 7%. More appeals are expected this year with that valuation more than doubling.
Preliminary reassessment figures of county school district properties released this spring show increases at:
• 19.1% for Lindbergh
• 21.5% for Affton
• 22.2% for Webster Groves
• 22.4% for Kirkwood
“That analysis showed that compared with 2017, the typical property has gone up in value by approximately 15 percent in the county,” said Sara Siegel, external affairs manager with the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office.
“The increase in values are great news for St. Louis County property owners and for our region,” Siegel said. “The increases are in all areas, not just the expensive parts of the county. County Assessor Jake Zimmerman recognizes that these strong home values help build homeowner equity and strong communities.”
Siegel emphasized that the County Assessor’s Office does not set tax rates on properties. However, homeowners know well that assessed property values can and do impact real estate taxes, which accounts for the number of appeals before the board.
The St. Louis County Board of Equalization hit a huge bump in the road a few weeks ago when one of its three members resigned. Keith Kramer quit and in a letter to County Executive Sam Page said the system was under strain, wasn’t working and needed to be addressed by the county council.
The board is supposed to finish its work in late August, but that may be difficult without 10-hour days and attempting to hear more than 500 cases per day. Critics argue the system is designed for smaller counties in Missouri, not for St. Louis County with one-million parcels.
“The board once again has three members, and should now be able to handle a full workload,” said Siegel. “A new member, Tom Craddock, has been appointed to the board by the county executive. Mr. Craddock is a commercial appraiser and has prior experience serving as both a hearing officer and a board member. So, the resignation of one member last month should not adversely impact the board’s work.
“And, the board sets its schedule; the assessor doesn’t do so,” added Siegel. “But, at this point, our office anticipates that the hearings will be completed by late summer, as in past years.”
Town Hall Meetings
Town hall meetings on reassessment in June, including one in Affton, drew residents who complained about hikes of 35% and higher on modest, two-bedroom homes. Another complaint had to do with the comparable homes used to arrive at assessments — “comps” deemed as not really comparable to the homes reassessed.
Some residents suspect that they have received unusual reassessment hikes because of new “McMansions” built on tear-down properties sitting in the midst of humble bungalows. They also believe this has led to land value hikes in their neighborhoods.
Michael Carmody of Kirkwood said more than 350 tear-downs have taken place in Kirkwood neighborhoods to make way for new in-fill homes over the past couple of years.
“The average tax assessed value of Kirkwood land has skyrocketed,” said Carmody. “Not the home value, but the land value alone has tripled over the past five years.
“It is difficult to win an appeal on excessive land value, especially with the continued in-fill home building in Kirkwood inflating land value,” said Carmody. “This resulting issue ties into a general concern about the in-fill housing impact in Kirkwood.”
A myriad of issues have come up at town hall meetings on reassessment. Siegel said feedback from the town halls has been mixed, although residents appreciated the assessor and his staff showing up to hear what they had to say.
“Jake Zimmerman has stressed the assessor’s job is to follow the law and to value property fairly,” added Siegel. “The system is not perfect. There are always improvements that can be made – in some cases, we will need action by the legislature for that.”
Siegel said that at the Affton meeting, attendees were invited to submit comment cards with their questions and concerns. Seventy-six comment cards were received and she said the assessor’s staff responded to each one.