It’s holiday time at the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, 120 N. Ballas Road in Kirkwood. The house will continue its tradition of displaying the Christmas ornaments designed and handcrafted by Russell Kraus, the original owner of the house.
Visitors can view the collection on a docent-led tour (advance registration required) until Jan. 31. To see a full tour schedule and book a tour, visit ebsworthpark.org.
The museum shop will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December to allow visitors to shop for unique, design-inspired gifts — no tour required.
Another holiday tradition is the December raffle for a private Wright+Wine event at the house. New members who sign up for any level of membership, or purchase a gift membership, before Dec. 31 will be automatically entered into the raffle.
For more information, visit ebsworthpark.org.