Orlando’s Produce Market is set to open in Glendale on Friday, April 7, at 421 N. Sappington Road in the parking lot of Vitale’s Deli. The produce stand will be open every weekend, Friday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Glendale Board of Aldermen gave Orlando’s the green light at its meeting on Monday, April 3, granting a special use permit for Orlando’s to operate a roadside stand/farmer’s market.
The market will consist of fresh fruits and vegetables curated by the Orlando family, which has been serving the St. Louis community for four generations, with over 13 locations in the region. The family has been working with St. Louis area farmers for years, and is excited to be coming to the Glendale community.