Our Declaration of Independence is “an apple of gold” describing the purpose of our American republic. Our Constitution is “the silver frame” around it providing its method of operation, said Abraham Lincoln. In the Age of Enlightenment, Thomas Jefferson borrowed from Thomas Hobbes and John Locke to write down the principles upon which America would be founded — Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Heeding Hobbes’ warning to protect life from man’s brutish nature, Locke’s admonition of “where there is no law, there is no freedom,” the right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness crystallized as self-evident inalienable rights.
“The pursuit of Happiness” must be individually defined and endeavored according to unchanging moral principles and God’s sovereignty (i.e. Natural law). These ideals would not survive without civil structure. James Madison, the father of Our Constitution, followed Montesquieu and divided the authority and func-tions of government into Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches.
More important than the high-brow philosophical reasoning of the time was the practical application of it. George Washington did what no leader had ever done, he left voluntarily leaving behind his 1796 Farewell address containing his lessons learned for good governance for his successor, John Adams, to read. Even more amazing was the peaceful transfer of power from Federalist John Adams to his bitter rival from the Democratic-Republican party, Thomas Jefferson. This could only be done based on commonality of principles not of competing political powers.
Truly, our Declaration of Independence is an apple of gold that will never tarnish because our Creator endowed inalienable rights of Life, Liberty, Property, and the pursuit of Happiness. However, the silver frame of our Constitution will forever need wise, respectful, and loving polishing as We, The People, continually strive to form a more perfect union. E pluribus unum — Out of many one.
Daniel B. Bruzzini
Webster Groves