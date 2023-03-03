Home office organization tops most homeowners’ lists of priorities, especially in the past three years of influx related to COVID-19, said Jennifer Quinn Williams, president of Saint Louis Closet Co. and lifelong Kirkwood resident.
“With so many people working from home, this transition seems to have taken hold and is becoming more of a way of life for many, requiring new ways to plan and design office spaces,” she said.
Industry sources indicate the desire to now have individual home offices instead of larger shared spaces is on the rise, again presenting the need to figure out how to structure available areas in the most efficient, creative ways.
Williams shares a number of tips to help with organizing home workplaces, based on her team’s experience from handling customers’ household offices and commercial spaces such as mail rooms, supply closets and file spaces. Those recommendations include the following:
• Invest In A Good Desk. When selecting a new desk, one must think about what purpose it will play, Williams said.
“If you lack storage space around the rest of your home office, then you need a desk with plenty of spacious drawers. If you have room for built-ins or bookshelves, perhaps you should go with a sleeker profile to help balance the room,” she said. “No matter what type of desk you pick, make sure it’s functional for you.”
For those who must have a work-related monitor or multiple computer monitors, Williams suggests making sure there’s enough room for them and all technological accessories before deciding on a permanent setup.
“For example, create more space by adding a pull-out keyboard tray. The last thing you want is to feel cramped in a space where you’re supposed to feel comfortable and productive,” she said.
• Add Adjustable Shelving, Cubbies & Cabinets. Take advantage of any vertical space by installing adjustable open shelving, cubbies or cabinets. Williams said there are countless ways to organize with these type of built-ins.
“For instance, if you choose to incorporate cubbies, you can use baskets and bins to organize your office supplies. This system is perfect for artisans, as it gives a place for each type of material you can think of,” she said. “The beauty of these systems is that they’re naturally neat and symmetrical. You can hide unsightly supplies away or show off cool accessories that make the space feel more like a home than a corporate space.”
• Surround Yourself With Beauty. Williams acknowledged this advice may sound a little vain, but that it’s a great way to help stay organized and to personalize an office with a few well-styled accessories. It also can be a valued way to freshen or reinvigorate existing office spaces, making them more inspirational for day-to-day work.
“Pick out beautiful items that you want to showcase around your office. Filling up space with these will leave less room for clutter and entice you to keep your home office clean,” Williams said. “It doesn’t have to be a large display either. Try putting a small shelving unit in the corner of your home office. Pick out a vase, a few books,or even an award. Think of it as a little treasure trove that’s there to make you feel good and stay organized.”
Bringing back bold colors for home offices also seems to be trending in 2023, according to interior designers, with Pantone’s vibrant Viva Magenta color of the year and Benjamin Moore’s Hale Navy paint color popping into room schemes.
• Create A Command Center. Find a space to put printers, files, calendars and reminders as a central hub for all essential information.
“Creating a ‘command center’ lowers the risk of losing important documents, forgetting crucial dates and becoming disorganized,” Williams said.
She advised simply placing a small table along a wall or in the corner of a room to create the base of operations.
“You can then add bins, baskets or file drawers underneath the table for more storage, and add cabinetry above to hide things like printer supplies or even the printer itself. By placing your printer at the command center, you open up valuable workspace on your desk,” she said.
Command center areas also should assist scheduling matters for those employees who are juggling both home-based and on-site work through hybrid schedules.
• Multipurpose Furniture. People are also investing in lounge furniture, according to Williams.
“Think about it — you need a space to collect yourself and relax between phone calls and Zoom meetings,” she said. “What’s best for doing that than a comfy couch or some eye-catching accent chairs?”
But Williams said one shouldn’t just throw in some extra seating without space to spread out. She said try using a multi-level coffee table to store more books or a magazine rack that doubles as a side table for those mugs of tea or coffee.
“You can even install a wall unit that hides a Murphy Bed so you can turn your home office into a guest room when need be,” she added.
One other trend in home offices includes statement wallpaper, which is applied to add a just-right patterned interest and punch to an otherwise simple and often small office space.
Saint Louis Closet Co. offers free in-home design consultations to analyze, measure and inventory the spaces and items that customers want to get organized.