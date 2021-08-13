The Confluence Chamber Orchestra presents “Music For A Summer Afternoon” on Sunday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m., at W. Adams in Kirkwood.
The free concert will feature a Mozart Serenade with student interns as soloists. This will be the orchestra’s first major concert since the pandemic.
The multi-generational amateur string orchestra assists young musicians by offering scholarships, soloist opportunities and orchestral experience. Donations and grants make the scholarships possible. For more information or to donate, visit confluencechamberorchestra.org.