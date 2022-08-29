A member of the Kirkwood High School 50th reunion committee was quoted in a recent Times article as saying, “This might be our last reunion due to our age ...”
I was in the Webster Groves High School class of 1959 and we had our 50th reunion in 2009. Then in 2014, we had our 55th. We had a good time at that one, so we had our 60th in 2019. We will probably start planning the 65th in a year or so. Statesmen are either a hardier bunch than Pioneers, or more optimistic
Dick Lodge
WGHS class of 1959 Reunion Committee