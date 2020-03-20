My wife and I chose Kirkwood and a 1909 cottage on West Bodley that we gut-rehabbed in 2002. We chose Kirkwood, for all the reasons many of you did, because of its charming walking community, rich history and village feel. We were encouraged by a city administration that seemingly was looking to the future with its updated master plan.
Unfortunately, we have seen an erosion of that vision with constant challenges of perceived lot line to lot line infill and the relocation of the gorgeous old farm house on the corner of West Bodley and Kirkwood Road. It was replaced with a multi-story condo with multi-code variances. During that time we attended numerous zoning and planning meetings, architect and design and council meetings to add our voice of concern. We did the same a few years later regarding the tear down of a (seemingly) derelict residence, again on the corner of Kirkwood and West Bodley. The proposed infill office building, with again a myriad of code variances, would have changed the character of West Bodley forever. Fortunately, this time, the proposal was defeated.
The fear of encroachment on our lovely East and West Bodley is ever present. Hence we protest yet again regarding Kirkwood Flats with its proposed five to six stories, 174 units (code limits 93), and landscaping and code variances that are not in keeping with the master plan. Altus, the developer, is building a similar high density apartment complex in St. Louis. You owe it to yourselves to see this complex and the future of the Kirkwood UMB site.
Lastly, this site demands right turn only ingress/egress to the property with a “Hawk” pedestrian-controlled stop light. Can you imagine the traffic congestion that 295 additional residential vehicles will bring? Also to consider is the first floor commercial businesses, parking needs, and further congestion this will cause. We don’t want to see this project go forward with so many necessary code variances. Why write and pass these city codes if they are continually lifted?
Sharon and David Raich - Kirkwood