That there are advantages in an early start is a principle clearly embraced by some opponents of a proposed large-scale mixed-use development on the UMB Bank site north of the Kirkwood Business District.
Two Kirkwood residents came to the city council’s March 5 meeting to voice their objections to the plan —several weeks before the petition itself is expected to arrive in the council’s “in” box. They are among more than 450 other citizens who have signed an online petition opposing the project.
The proposal, named “Kirkwood Flats,” calls for 178 luxury apartments and 12,500 square feet of retail space on a 2.56-acre site at 426 N. Kirkwood Road. The petition, seeking a special use permit and variances from several zoning restrictions, is being advanced by Altus Properties of Clayton. It has been pending since November before the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission, which has not yet voted.
Opponents say the density proposed for the development (627 square feet per unit, vs. the 1,200 required by the city zoning code) along with its height (76.5 feet vs. the 60 feet permitted by the code) render it hugely out of sync with the surrounding area.
“The sheer size of the development will dwarf just about everything else in the neighborhood, and it will create significant traffic issues,” said Doug Rau, who lives on North Taylor Avenue.
“The other issue,” Rau told the council, “is that it backs up to a historic district, which really begins to impinge on one of the assets that Kirkwood the citizens really value. When you start to detract from investment in those historic areas, I think you squander a very important asset.”
Richard Vandegrift, a resident of East Adams, joined in. A Kirkwood resident for 47 years, he told the council “you all know what the benefits of the community are — residential-friendly, with quality services in the downtown area.
“The community is responding to Kirkwood Flats,” Vandegrift told the council. “In less than three weeks there are 465 signatures that are opposing the project. I would encourage all of you to go and look at that (petition website) and look at the comments that people are making. There are some people who are very, very upset.”
Mayor Tim Griffin said he did not know when the petition would be acted on by the planning commission, or when it might wind up on the agenda of the city council. He said the early appearance of opponents likely indicates a robust turnout from opponents if the petition reaches the council.
Shop N’ Save Site
In other action, the council held a hearing on a petition for special use permit from Burn Boot Camp, a physical fitness facility to be operated in the former Shop ‘n Save building at 10461 Manchester Road.
The proposal, unanimously approved Feb. 5 by the planning commission, is the first to be put forth for the Shop ‘n Save redevelopment project. The principal business for the site is to be an EZ Storage facility. Several retail operations will be fitted around the storage area in the Shop ‘n Save structure. The council approved the project in February 2019.
Another public hearing was held on a special use permit for the Shop ‘n Save site, this time for a permit to operate a 1,950-square-foot restaurant with a drive-up window on the southeastern corner of the 8.6-acre lot. This petition also was approved unanimously by the planning commission.
The restaurant would be part of a small commercial strip to be constructed on the southern edge of the property, along Manchester Road. A tenant for the restaurant will be sought once a permit is secured, representatives for EZ Storage told the council.
Ordinances granting the two special use permits are scheduled for the council’s March 19 agenda.