Sugar Creek Ranch is a planned development of carefully arranged mid-century modern houses from the 1950s. To protect and preserve this gem among Kirkwood’s neighborhoods, Sugar Creek Ranch has recently been recognized as a historic district.
There is no through street, so vehicular traffic is limited to residents, their guests and service personnel. We have no sidewalks, and so the streets are an important part of the community culture of Sugar Creek Ranch. Neighbors and children meet and interact when walking, jogging, cycling, supervising children and exercising their dogs.
Our streets are threatened by the proposal of a developer to demolish the house at 141 Horseshoe Lane and build a road across that property to give access to an adjacent lot he owns at 1334 W. Adams Ave. The obvious purpose of this violation of a historic district is to avoid the expense of building a bridge and access road from West Adams Avenue of the sort that other residents on Adams have created over the years.
If this scheme goes through, we can look forward to two years of heavy equipment hauling away scrap, rubble and excavated dirt, and delivering of construction materials, along with the passage of workmen to and from the building site. Approval of this proposal would pollute our streets with noise and dirt, create a hazard for the people of Sugar Creek Ranch and set a dangerous precedent.
A far better solution to the problem of access to 1334 West Adams would be for the developer to do as residents have along Sugar Creek and build a drive leading up from Sugar Creek to his property. Then there would be no need for the misuse of our streets and neighborhood.
Dan Sheerin
Kirkwood