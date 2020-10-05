All citizens of Kirkwood need to be aware that the Kirkwood City Council will soon be considering a proposal by OPUS Development Company that will change the character of Kirkwood. OPUS proposes to build a large, five-story building at the corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue currently occupied by Commerce Bank.
For the record, I strongly oppose the proposal because it does not fit in with the Master Plan developed some years ago by Kirkwood citizens. It significantly fails to meet Kirkwood’s existing zoning requirements for density (number of apartment units allowed based on the size of the lot), and it falls far short of providing the parking spaces required by the zoning code.
I and several others have been following this proposed project. We are concerned that “community awareness” has fallen victim to COVID-19 restrictions. A public meeting was scheduled for the OPUS proposal, but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, I am concerned that very few Kirkwood residents are even aware of this game-changing project. Thank goodness the Webster-Kirkwood Times is back to again provide the opportunity for transparency and robust community input on important issues like this one!
I hope many Kirkwood citizens will get involved and let the city council know their opinions.
Philip Hutchison
Kirkwood