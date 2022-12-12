Is your neighborhood safe from the pickleball craze sweeping the area? Greenbriar Hills Country Club is seeking approval from the Kirkwood City Council to construct four pickleball courts in an area just 60 feet from adjacent homes.
Many neighbors are opposed to the country club’s proposal and want it to find a more suitable site on its 128 acres. If you Google “pickleball noise,” you will get over a million articles. There are disputes and lawsuits across the country over pickleball courts built too close to residences. Acoustical engineers recommend pickleball courts be at least 250 feet from residences because of the annoying and harmful impulsive sound (ping, ping, ping) made when the wooden paddle hits the plastic ball.
The city of Kirkwood’s noise code might prohibit such annoying and disturbing noise, but the St. Louis County noise ordinance prevails over municipal noise codes. The county code was written 50 years ago, before we understood the harmful effects of noise, and before we had acoustical equipment and sound models to accurately measure it.
Coming to a neighborhood near you? I hope not, but you should research your noise codes and take proactive measures. Pickleball is a great sport if located in wide open spaces away from nearby homes.
Martha Conway
Kirkwood